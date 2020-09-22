A black Ducati motorcycle was travelling northbound towards RAF Odiham when it was in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 56 year old motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision on the B3349 in Odiham.

The incident occurred at around 10.20 am on Sunday, September 20 on the B3349, near the junction with Churchill Avenue.

The black Ducati motorcycle was travelling northbound towards RAF Odiham when it was in collision with a white Ford Fiesta travelling southbound.

The rider, who is from Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the Fiesta, a woman in her 80s, was also injured and is currently in hospital, where her injuries are described as serious but stable.

PC Paul Farquharson, from Whitchurch Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about this collision to come forward and talk to us. Were you travelling along this road or were you in this area this morning? Did you see what happened or did you see any of the vehicles involved?”

“We’re also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which could help with our enquiries, including any of motorcycles on this stretch of road prior to the collision.”

If you have any information or dash cam footage that might help our enquiries, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Operation November.