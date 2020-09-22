A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a van near Tilbury Docks.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of Dock Approach Road (the A1089) at around 3.40pm yesterday.

A passenger in the van, a man aged in his 20s, died at the scene. The driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink. He remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 764 of 21/09