A man has been charged following a collision in which a teenager suffered life threatening injuries.

A Mercedes and a black Ford Kuga collided in Hartswood Road, Warley, just before 2.30pm on Saturday 19 September.

A pedestrian, a 17-year-old boy from Brentwood, was injured in the collision and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes and another 43-year-old man who was in the area at the time both suffered minor injuries.

Two men in the Kuga were arrested in connection with the incident.

Jack Madel, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 21 September, and was remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 19 October.

A second man, a 27-year-old man from Billericay, has been arrested in connection with the collision and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Inspector Mark Fraser, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident, including members of the public who witnessed the aftermath.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who assisted at the scene and has come forward to help with our enquiries.

“We are progressing our investigation into the circumstances behind the collision and we’d like to speak to any witnesses who have yet to come forward and saw what happened or have any dash cam footage.

“We are also looking to trace a cyclist who was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with our ongoing investigation.

“If you recognise yourself in the image, or if anyone can help us identify them, please get in touch with us.”

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 648 of 19 September, or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk