A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Windsor.

Rahid Iqbal, aged 24, of Sutton Lane, Hounslow, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Cocaine, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Heroin, and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/ gas/ electrical incapacitation device on Monday 14 September.

Iqbal was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on the same day to five years and four months’ imprisonment.

It is in connection with an incident on 11 May 2018 when Iqbal’s vehicle was stopped in Ward Royal, Windsor. Four mobile phones, cash and cocaine were found in the vehicle.

A search of Iqbal’s property found further Class A drugs, evidence of drug supply and £10,000 in cash. A can of CS spray containing a noxious substance was also recovered.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Davis, of the Priority Crime Team in Maidenhead, said: “I am pleased that Iqbal has admitted the charges against him and will now have to spend his sentence reflecting on his actions.

“Disrupting drug supply in our communities remains one of our top priorities and we will continue to tackle these supply chains.

“As part of our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to continuing to work with our partners to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation to highlight the impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.”