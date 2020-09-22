Adam James Curtis has been charged with a single count of possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence

A man has been charged with a weapon offence in Milton Keynes.

Adam James Curtis, aged 47, of Shackleton Place, Oldbrook, was charged on Sunday (20/9) with a single count of possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence.

It’s in relation to an incident which happened in Shackleton Place, at around 8.50pm on Saturday (19/9). Curtis was arrested the same day.

Curtis appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21/9), but no pleas were entered.

He was remanded into custody, and his next court appearance will be on 19 November at Aylesbury Crown Court.