‘It’s never too late to tell your story’

That’s the message from Northumbria Police after a predatory paedophile was told he’ll likely die behind bars.

Brian Daniels, 74, has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of a string of attacks on four young girls.

The string of horrific offences included a rape of a young girl but as the pensioner’s sentence came to an end, three more victims bravely spoke out.

Daniels, formerly known as Brian Hildreth, had been due to be released on licence in May 2020 but when confronted with the new allegations confessed to 11 historical sexual offences.

Two of his victims were teenagers at the time of the abuse, while the youngest was just five.

The predatory paedophile, formerly of Newcastle, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday (September 18) where he was jailed for a further six years and nine months.

During the hearing, he was made to listen to a statement from his youngest victim in which she spoke of night terrors and her desire for justice.

The statement, read out by prosecutors, said: “I want him to know that I haven’t forgotten what he did.

“I have lived with this for nearly 20 years and I want him to pay for what he has done.

“I do not want him to think he has got away with this.”

Daniels was also handed a life-long sexual harm prevention order and if he is released will be made to sign the sex offender’s register for life.

However, during his sentencing hearing on Friday, his defence team told the court that he had been battling serious health issues and could die behind bars.

Detective Constable Sarah Murphy led the investigation for Northumbria Police and says she hopes the case proves it is never too late to come forward.

She said: “I very much welcome the sentence handed down by the judge as I know how much it means to the victims to finally have justice after all these years.

“I commend their bravery and thank them for speaking out. Their actions could inspire victims of abuse across the region to come forward and talk about what has happened to them.”

She added: “I understand there are victims who perhaps think they won’t be listened to, or feel like we can’t investigate offences that took place decades ago.

“This is absolutely not the case and the sentencing of Brian Daniels proves just that. It is never too late to come forward.

“We can still seek justice for those who have suffered and we actively urge victims to speak out – it’s never too late to come forward.”

Anyone who has been victim of rape, sexual assault or abuse is asked to contact police on 101 or report via the “Tell Us Something” page of the Northumbria Police website. Always call 999 in an emergency.

To contact the 24/7 Crisis Helpline contact 03333448283 or find out more about our Sexual Assault Referral Centre by searching REACH SARC online.