A number of officers working within the West Berkshire Local Policing Area have in recent days tested positive for Coronavirus.

Gold Commander for Thames Valley Police’s response to Coronavirus Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “Following these positive tests within the West Berkshire Local Policing Area the officers are taking precautions and are self-isolating after it was confirmed they tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Early action was taken to ensure that these officers isolated quickly, in order to minimise the spread of the virus.”

“This is not having any impact on the service we provide to the public.

“Plans continue to be in place to contain and manage this situation and we continue to work in partnership with Public Health England and West Berkshire Council.”