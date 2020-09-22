Joshua Perry from Southampton, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father, John Perry, on the grounds of diminished responsibility

A man has been given an indefinite hospital order with restrictions for killing a man in Southampton.

Joshua Perry, aged 28 from Southampton, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father, John Perry, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, 10 July.

The court heard that John Perry’s body was found in a flat on Bursledon Road, Southampton, on Wednesday, 5 February .

The 70-year-old died as a result of being strangled by the defendant.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Lee McClellan, said: “This has been an extremely sad and distressing case for the family and I would like to commend them for the strength they have shown throughout this investigation.

“I hope the conclusion of the case gives them the time and space they need to come to terms with what has happened.”