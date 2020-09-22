Officers from the Hampshire Roads Policing unit were astounded to deal with the rider on a E scooter on the M3 Motorway

A male has been reported to receive 6 points on his licence and a fine after riding an E-scooter illegally on not just a public highway but the M3 motorway near Eastleigh with also no insurance.

Officers from the Hampshire Roads Policing unit were astounded to deal with the rider who thought it was acceptable to use the E-scooter which is illegal to be ridden on a public footpath or any Highway unless rented and with the correct insurance in place.

Officers said;

“Unbelievably the rider of this e-scooter thought it was ok to ride on the M3 near Eastleigh… yes, the motorway! They have been issued with a fine, 6 points on their driving license and the scooter seized for no insurance

Just a reminder that they are illegal to use on public roads and footpaths unless rented as part of the trial zones – more information can be found here: https://gov.uk/government/publications/powered-transporters/information-sheet-guidance-on-powered-transporters You risk getting points, fine and your scooter being seized if used illegally!”