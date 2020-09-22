A police constable has been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven.

PC Rachid Taghelite, attached to the Central West Command Unit, appeared at a misconduct hearing, which concluded on Thursday, 17 September.

He faced allegations that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority Respect & Courtesy, Duties & Responsibilities, Equality & Diversity, Honesty & Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.

It was alleged that in February 2018 while at the home address of a victim of crime, PC Taghelite failed to behave in a compassionate or empathetic manner, failed to consider the victim may have been vulnerable and failed to investigate and accurately record the complaint.

PC Taghelite was also found to have eaten food without permission of the owner while carrying out a search at a private address in March 2018.

Having considered all the evidence, the chair and panel found the officer had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority Respect & Courtesy, Duties & Responsibilities, Integrity and Discreditable Conduct to the level of gross misconduct.