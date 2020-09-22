Officers investigating the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Turner Road just before 1am this morning (September 20) have arrested five men.

This afternoon, three 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, all from Portsmouth, have each been arrested on suspicion of rape.

They remain in custody at this time.

Police remain keen to speak with anyone who may have information which could assist enquiries.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Lake Road and Turner Road last night, or if you have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, then please contact police.

You will continue to see officers in the area this evening. If you have any concerns or information, please do not hestitate to speak with them.

Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting the reference 44200364429.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.