The charges come after it was reported that a Renault Laguna had been taken from outside an address in Southampton

Officers from Hampshire Police have charged a 27-year-old man with six offences following three road traffic collisions on Saturday 19 September.

Joseph Andrews aged 27, of St Martins Close, Southampton has been charged with:

Aggravated vehicle taking

Dangerous driving

Criminal damage

Fail to provide a specimen for analysis

Drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence

No Insurance

The charges come after it was reported that a Renault Laguna had been taken from outside an address in Forster Road, Southampton at 1.27pm Saturday afternoon.

Police were then called at 2.29pm to a report of a car being involved in a collision with a house and a garage door, at an address in Main Road, Dibden and had failed to stop at the scene. No-one was reported as being injured in this incident.

We received a further report at 2.45pm that a car had collided with twice with another vehicle on Spicers Hill, Totton and had failed to stop at the scene. No-one was reported as being injured in this incident.

It is alleged that at around 3pm, a car collided with a stationary police vehicle on The Avenue, Southampton.

Andrews was remanded and appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, 21 September).