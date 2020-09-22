Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A422 Bedford Road, Chicheley, Milton Keynes.

At 5.35pm on Monday (21/9) a black Land Rover Discovery collided with a fallen tree next to the carriageway.

The driver, and sole occupant of the car, a man in his fifties from Milton Keynes, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sergeant Dan Collett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision, our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out an investigation into this collision and as such are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200297208.