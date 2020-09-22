A London man’s been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin into Great Yarmouth.

Ashton Cooper, aged 23 and from Woolwich, was sentenced to four years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday 21 September after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at a previous hearing.

Cooper was arrested in London on Thursday 30 January 2020 following a joint investigation between the Norfolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police under Operation Orochi.

Operation Orochi focuses on analysing mobile phone data to identify those managing and controlling County Lines.

The investigation into Cooper identified he was the line holder for the ‘LJ’ dealer group, suppling crack cocaine and heroin into Great Yarmouth between 21st November 2019 and 27th January 2020.

Officers discovered the line had made and received more than 20,500 texts and calls between that time period.

Detective Sergeant Craig Bidwell from the County Lines Team at Norfolk Police said: “This investigation is another example of how, by working together, forces are able to permanently shut down County Lines at their source.

“Line holders like Cooper are facilitating the exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults and Norfolk Police remain committed to continue shutting down County Lines and protecting those from the misery this type of criminality can bring.”