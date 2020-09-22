Police would like to speak to anyone who saw a motor-cycle crash on the A27 at Firle.

At I2.50pm on Friday (18 September) the black Honda motorcycle, being ridden westbound by a 36-year-old man from Shoreham, left the road on the A27 at Firle and collided with some bushes.

The rider was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for serious back and arm injuries.

It is not known whether any other vehicle was involved but police would like to identify a red-coloured vehicle that passed by at the time of the crash.

PC Nick Smith of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “If you saw what happened, or if you were the driver of that red vehicle, please get in touch with us at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 596 of 18/09.”