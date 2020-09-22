Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are investigating a serious collision in West Yorkshire overnight, as two police officers cautioned before being whisked away from the scene to be interviewed

The serious collision prompted a huge emergency response in #Bradford overnight.

Armed officers rushed to the aid of a pedestrian, to provide life saving first aid after he was struck by a car that had mounted the pavement in an attempt to evade the following police vehicle.

The pedestrian was hit and catapulted around 20ft over a garden wall.

Large cordons remained in place overnight on Horton Park Ave at the Cecil Ave junction after a silver BMW M1 struck a pedestrian causing severe damage to the passenger-side windscreen of that vehicle.

Local witness reports suggest that the cops were pursuing the vehicle.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service dispatched various units to the incident, including the Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical supervisor just before 9.30pm last night.

Specialist officers from West Yorkshire Police attended the scene with cutting equipment, which was used to help free the gentleman from a tangle of bushes in the garden where he was thrown.

The gentleman was taken to the LGI via road ambulance, under police escort where his condition is unknown at this time.

Roads Policing Officers from the Western Area arrived just after midnight taking over the scene for forensic collision investigation works.

One male was detained at the scene, at this time it is unclear what his connection is with the incident.