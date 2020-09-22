The family of Dean Harry Skillin from Caernarfon have paid tribute to their 20-year-old son who tragically died following a disturbance on Saturday night near the Waverley Hotel in Bangor.

“Dean was a happy go lucky, caring person who was a much loved son and brother. He loved life and lived it to the full. He loved his whole family and we were all very proud of him.

“We will miss him terribly however Dean will always be in our hearts and we pray that no other family will have to face such suffering.”

The 24-year-old man arrested following the incident remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Jon Russell said: “We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident at around 10.30pm on Saturday night, in the area of the Waverley Hotel on Station Road in Bangor.