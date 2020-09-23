A prolific offender who burgled properties in Westminster has been jailed

Philip Oyelade, 40, of no fixed address was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 September to three-and-a-half years imprisonment.

The sentencing took into account offences of burglary, assault, possession of offensive weapons, and drug and public order.

Appearing at the same court on Monday, 21 September, Oyelade pleaded guilty to a residential burglary at Edbrooke Road, W9 on 10 August 2019, during which he and an unidentified accomplice were captured on CCTV stealing £20,000 worth of property including laptops, handbags and a driver’s licence. During this incident, £5,000 worth of damage was caused.

Oyelade also pleaded guilty to a burglary at a private garage in Barnwood Close, W9 on 19 November 2019, during which he was confronted by the owner. Oyelade was arrested at the scene of this burglary by Territorial Support Group officers who were proactively searching for him in connection with three other residential burglaries and another non-residential burglary. These had all been committed in the W9 area within two months of his eventual arrest.

He also entered a guilty plea for possession of a Class B drug, which was found on his person during his arrest, and a Section 5 Public Order Act offence in connection with homophobic abuse he subjected the arresting officers to.

Oyelade also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon during an incident on 19 July 2019. He was captured on CCTV at a youth centre on Clearwell Drive W9, headbutting a youth worker and brandishing a samurai sword.

Detective Constable Sam Ekeocha, from Central West BCU’s CID team, said: “It would not be an exaggeration to describe Phillip Oyelade as a one man crime wave in the W9 postcode.

He is a violent man who did not think twice about breaking into people’s homes in broad daylight. It was the bravery of the residents, workers and police officers of the W9 area which lead to his arrest and subsequent conviction.”