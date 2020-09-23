Acacia was last seen around 8.15pm on Tuesday, It is possible that she may be in the Polegate or Eastbourne areas

There are concerns for the safety of 16-year-old Acacia Stowe who is missing from her home in Pevensey.

Acacia was last seen around 8.15pm on Tuesday (September 22). It is possible that she may be in the Polegate or Eastbourne areas.

She is white, 5′ 8″, of medium build with long brown hair in a bun. She was wearing a baby blue hooded top, black leggings and black-and-white Vans trainers. She also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting 1409 of 22/09.