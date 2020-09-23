Emergency Services called to Morrisons in Maidstone after suspected Heart Attack

Emergency services have been called to Morrisons in Maidstone in Kent this evening.

Police and Paramedics were called just after 8.30pm on Wednesday to the Sutton Road Store.

It follows an incident involving a driver who is suspected to be suffering from having a medical episode at wheel whilst leaving the store.

A rapid response paramedic from South East Coast ambulance was scrambled to treat the man his fifties.

An ambulance crew could be seen donning white suits and respirators before removing the seriously ill man from the vehicle.

Officers from Kent Police remain at the scene