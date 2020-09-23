 Kent Police received a report that four men had forced open the entrance to the premises on the High Street and had stolen a quantity of cosmetics, before leaving the scene in a car – UKNIP
September 23, 2020
Two suspected burglars have been arrested following a break-in at a Cranbrook pharmacy.

 

At around  1.25am on Tuesday 22 September 2020, Kent Police received a report that four men had forced open the entrance to the premises on the High Street and had stolen a quantity of cosmetics, before leaving the scene in a car.

 

Following enquiries, patrols attended an address near Tunbridge Wells later the same day where two men aged 31 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

 

Officers also seized a knife and both men remain in police custody while the investigation continues.