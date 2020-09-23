Korben Bell appeared at Chester Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, affray and criminal damage

A man who went on the rampage with a machete in Chester city centre has been jailed.

Korben Bell appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday 14 September where he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, affray and criminal damage.

The 18-year-old, of no fixed abode, went back to court on Monday 21 September where he was sentenced to a total of three years and 10 months in a young offenders institution.

At around 12.30am on Saturday 16 August a CCTV operator in Chester spotted Bell on Foregate Street threatening another man with a 30cm long machete.

The CCTV operator immediately contacted police and monitored Bell as he chased the man along the street.

The man subsequently sought refuge in a nearby takeaway and Bell began to attack the door with his machete.

He repeatedly hit the glass more than 10 times until the window shattered – meanwhile a number of members of the public stood inside the building fearing for their safety.

Officers quickly descended on the scene and arrested Bell, the machete was also recovered nearby.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Peta Ticer, from Chester Local Policing Unit said: “Bell is clearly a violent individual and I welcome the sentence that has been handed to him.

“His rampage took place on a busy Saturday night in the heart of Chester city centre, while there were lots of people stood nearby – many of whom would have been fearing for their lives.

“Thankfully, despite Bell clearly dangerous actions, nobody was injured during this attack, thanks to the work of the keen eyed CCTV operator and the officers who put their lives at risk arresting him.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, David Keane said: “I would like to thank all of the officers involved in this case for helping to bring a dangerous individual to justice.

“Carrying a knife doesn’t make you safer and the consequences can be devastating for all those involved.

“Cheshire Constabulary is doing all it can to reduce the number of dangerous weapons on our streets, and to educate people about the dangers of knife crime, and I urge anyone with information about those who carry such weapons to come forward in confidence and report it to Cheshire Police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”