Officers were called after reports that one of the group had produced a taser and pointed it towards a crowd of people

Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation which broke out after a group of youths attempted to get into a pub in Chalvington near Hailsham.

Officers were called to Chalvington Road at 11.40pm on 5 September after reports that one of the group had produced a taser and pointed it towards a crowd of people at the incident and another suspect has also produced a taser and fired it, injuring a woman bystander.

She suffered minor injuries. An 18-year-old man was also punched and suffered a cut to his eye.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to cause fear of violence and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and gas and assault. Both were released on bail until 3 October.

​Detective Constable Aretha Robinson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have filmed it or taken photos to come forward.”

Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1694 of 05/09.