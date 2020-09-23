Police have released images of two teenagers we would like to identify in connection with a disorder on Sunday (20/09) where a car window was smashed in Swindon.

Shortly after 1.30pm Officers were called to reports of a disorder involving a group of males chasing an individual across Drakes Way and in the direction of Ocotal Way and the Tesco store.

One was seen carrying what is believed to be a machete, which was used to smash the window of a stationary car at the traffic lights in Drakes Way.

PC Tara Plaister said: “This is an incident that would have caused people present to fear for their safety.

“It is a criminal offence to carry a knife in public and we are doing everything we can to ensure these individuals are brought to justice.

“This unprovoked attack would have caused alarm to the driver and passengers of the vehicle.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident on Sunday and may have video or dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 54200094740.

“We’d also encourage anyone who may recognise those pictured, particularly parents who may be familiar with the clothing their children were wearing at the weekend to get in contact.

“Statistics show you are far more likely to be stabbed if you carry knife, so please do the right thing and help protect your children by telling us if you think they are involved.

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated by Wiltshire Police.”