Police and family are concerned for Alicia Taylor, 15, who has been missing since she left home in Arundel on Tuesday afternoon, 22 September.

Alicia is described as white, 5’6” and of medium build, with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white wool jumper and black Nike trainers, and was also carrying a large light coloured handbag.

Police believe she may be sleeping rough in the Littlehampton area and may also be using the train to travel between Worthing and Bognor.

There is increasing concern for Alicia because of her age and vulnerability. Anyone who sees her or has any other information on where she may be, is asked to contact the police on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1399 of 22/09.