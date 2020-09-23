Reuben Thomas was arrested at an address in Snodland by officers investigating a courier fraud at the property

A man suspected of courier fraud has been charged.

Reuben Thomas was arrested on Saturday, 19 September 2020 at an address in Snodland by officers investigating a courier fraud at the property. Two women, both aged 24 and from the Gillingham area, were also arrested at the same time.

Following the arrests officers executed a search warrant at Thomas’ home and a number of high value items were seized.

Mr Thomas, 28, of Broxburn Drive, South Ockenden, Essex was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of articles for fraud.

He appeared before Maidstone Magistrates Court on Monday 21st September and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, 19 October.

The two women from Gillingham have been bailed pending further enquiries.