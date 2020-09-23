Ten officer have suffered injuries and are receiving medical treatment have all gone to hospital.

A number of officers have been injured following a police operation in Barnet.

At around 1.50pm on Wednesday, 23 September, officers attended an industrial area in Dale Close, Barnet, to execute a drugs warrant as part of a proactive operation.

As they executed the warrant, officers were injured by a suspected corrosive substance.

Full enquiries into the exact circumstances continue.

10 officers are believed to have suffered injuries and are receiving medical treatment have all gone to hospital. We await an assessment of the extent of these injuries. However none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

We are working to inform their families.

A number of males were arrested on suspicion of drug offences at this stage.

They have been taken to hospital having also suffered injuries related to the substance. Their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade colleagues are also in attendance.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed as is routine.

Share on social media