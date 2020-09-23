Police are warning people to be wary of fraudulent emails purporting to be from HM Courts and Tribunals after receiving five reports of scams in Sussex and many other forces have also received reports.

The emails state that the victims owe a £25 fixed penalty charge. They say that if the victim does not pay the fine they will face greater charges of £100 and detail methods of payment.

Fortunately, no victims have reported losing any money.

PC Bernadette Lawrie, Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer for Sussex and Surrey Police, said: “Fraudsters have made the scam emails appear genuine in an effort to dupe people into sending them cash.

“Thankfully, no victims have lost money to this awful scam email which we suspect has been sent to a large number of people. We want to help them keep their money safe by raising awareness of these reports.

“Remember – if you receive an unexpected communication requesting money or financial details, always double check it is legitimate by contacting the organisation directly. Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t seem quite right then speak to friends and family before rushing into decisions regarding your finances.”

If you have any information or have been a victim to this scam please report to Action Fraud or, if vulnerable, to Police or by dialling 101.

For information about Operation Signature, the force campaign to identify and support vulnerable victims of fraud, see the website here.