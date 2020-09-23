Following an attack on a bus, we’d like to speak to a man in relation to the incident.

At approximately 6pm on Thursday 13 August at a bus stop on Fleming Way, Swindon, an unknown male became verbally aggressive towards a bus driver after he was asked to wear a mask as he entered the bus.

The man then went on to punch the plastic screen and ticket machine in front of the driver before leaving the bus and smashing off the wing mirror as he left.

PC Emma Rossiter said: “The actions of this man were extremely aggressive and caused an amount of criminal damage to the bus.

“We’d like to speak to any of the passengers on the bus at the time who would remember the incident as the male was not only aggressive but loud too. If you were on this bus at this time and on this date, please come forward.

“Although shaken, the driver was unharmed.

“CCTV on the vehicle captured the person in question and we would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 54200080820.”