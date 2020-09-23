The offences relate to two shotguns, two revolvers, a handgun, and numerous types of ammunition found by officers

A man has been jailed for firearms offences after officers found five guns at his home.

Ross Knox, 30, of High Street, Penge, was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 September.

He pleaded guilty to of five counts of possession of prohibited firearm and five counts of possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.

These offences relate to two shotguns, two revolvers, a handgun, and numerous types of ammunition found by officers on Friday, 15 May as they executed a warrant under Section 46 Firearms Act at Knox’s home address, as part of a proactive operation.

Detective Constable Jamie Kirby from the Met’s South Area Command Unit, said: “Officers across London are working around the clock to locate and remove weapons from the streets of London.

“There is no good reason to have deadly weapons like those found in Knox’s address, other than to cause serious harm.

“Tackling violent crime is a priority for the Met and we remain committed to bringing anyone who carries or holds firearms and other lethal weapons to justice.”