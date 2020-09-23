A man fractured a woman’s eye socket and nose during a vicious assault inside a Nottingham flat.

Anton Scott, 20, threw a television remote control at the victim, which hit her under her eye, before punching her in the face and hitting her with a roll of wrapping paper.

The victim tried to fight back in self-defence but Scott then picked up a glass table with metal legs and hit her in the face and to the chest with it.

He then kicked her in the face before ending the assault by hitting her to the head with a canvas picture.

The victim went to hospital and had to have an operation on her eye socket. She also suffered bruising to her body.

The assault happened at a property in Pym Street during the early hours of 23 November 2019.

Scott, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and today he was jailed for 19 months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

“Scott thought nothing of the consequences of his actions which have had a lasting impact on the victim.