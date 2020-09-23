Police appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was robbed of her jewellery yesterday afternoon (21 September).

The victim was walking along Ashley Road at around 1.45pm when a man snatched two necklaces from her neck. He then pushed her into a wall, causing her to fall over, before running off in the direction of Rosebury Park and Epsom town centre.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, of lean, athletic build with dark hair. He was wearing jean shorts and a sports jacket with blue sleeves and a beige-coloured back.

Epsom and Ewell Borough Commander Inspector Jon Vale, said: “This is a particularly cowardly attack on an elderly woman who thankfully escaped with only cuts and bruises, but is understandably very shaken. There will be a heightened police presence in the area following this incident and I would like to reassure the public that we’re doing everything we can to identify the man responsible. If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time which could help us progress our investigation, please get in touch.”