Police investigating an assault which left a man with several broken ribs and facial injuries have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

At approximately 12.10am on Monday, 2 March, following a verbal altercation between the victim, a 31-year-old man, and a group of three men at The Elephants Head Public House in Camden High Street, the victim was assaulted both inside and outside the premises.

He was taken to an inner London hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

PC Sarah Parker, the office in the case, said: “This was a terrible attack in which the victim has sustained serious injuries. We are hoping that by releasing this image a member of the public will come forward and identity this man.

“We are determined to get justice for the victim, and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions. I encourage anyone who may have been in the area or seen the men involved to contact police.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting CAD 52/02MAR20.