Officers investigating an attempted murder in Reading are re-appealing for information.

Between 7.30pm and 7.40pm on Saturday (19/9), a 44-year-old man was chased in Coley Avenue before being stabbed several times.

Three males were reported to have been chasing the victim before attacking him, leaving him with serious injuries.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man from Reading has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 26 October

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant James Jackson, of Reading CID, said: “We are continuing our investigation following this serious incident, and I am appealing to anybody who has not yet been in touch with police who believe that they witnessed this incident to please do so.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“There are two people that we are particularly keen to trace.

“The first is described as a mixed-race male, aged around 18-years-old, with a slim build and long afro-style hair.

“The second is described as a black male, short in height with a slim build and also has short afro hair.

“If anybody recognises the description of either of these people or has further information regarding this incident, please do get in touch.

“As well as dash-cam footage, if there is anybody in the area of Coley Avenue who has CCTV, please check this and again contact us if it has picked up anything that could help this investigation.

“You can do so by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number, quoting reference number 43200294897 or make a report online.