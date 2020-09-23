Two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have since been released on bail

Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Thatcham.

It happened at around 3.55pm on Sunday (20/9) at the skatepark on Chapel Street, when a teenage girl was approached by two teenage boys who sexually assaulted her.

The boys pulled the victim’s hair and touched her inappropriately whilst making sexual comments towards her. One of the boys also had a knife, which was shown to the victim in order to intimidate her.

The victim did not sustain any injuries or require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Jessica Lister, based at Newbury police station said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation into this serious incident and have already made two arrests.

“However, we need the public’s help in order to aid our investigation.

“This incident took place during the day where other people would have been out and may have witnessed something.

“If you did witness this incident or have any information that might help our investigation, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200295762.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Two boys aged 14 and 15, both of no fixed abode, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have since been released on bail until 18/10.