A suspected county lines drug dealer has been charged after proactive officers arrested him in Maidstone.

At around 1.50pm on Monday 21 September 2020, officers on patrol stopped a Skoda Superb in Mill Street after it had been seen driving erratically.

Suspecting the driver to be involved in drug dealing the officers completed a search of the vehicle.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered and the driver was arrested. The officers also seized a driving licence.

Jetmir Rajta of Hemswell Drive, The Hyde, Greater London was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possessing a false identity document.

The 28-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 September where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 21 October 2020.