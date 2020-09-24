A Tremendous Trio of Metropolitan Police officers who displayed outstanding courage as they came under attack while protecting Londoners

PC Stuart Outten, PC Andrew Wienand and PC Darren Jenkins – pictured left to right – have all been put forward for the Awards and will attend a daytime reception and a prestigious evening Awards Ceremony in London in July 2021.

The 2020 event – The 25th National Police Bravery Awards – was postponed this past summer due to Coronavirus.

Nevertheless, The Police Federation of England and Wales wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the fantastic work of all 94 nominees from across the country online from today (September 24).

Ken Marsh, Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman, said all three officers were very worthy nominees.

“It’s an honour to be a colleague of these three incredibly brave and incredibly dedicated officers,” said Ken.

“They acted in the best traditions of the Metropolitan Police by running towards danger and doing everything they could to keep Londoners’ safe despite the risks and in some cases, despite the horrific injuries they suffered.

“We are very proud of them all and we look forward to celebrating their superb bravery in person next year.”

PC Wienand was off duty and dressed just in his boxer shorts when he saw off five armed men who were attempting to rob a jewellery store in the middle of the night near his South West London home.

PC Wienand ran at the suspects, one of whom threw a pickaxe, narrowly missing him, before the gang decided to ditch the burglary and escape on mopeds.

The officer suffered glass cuts during the attack but was still back at work the next day for his shift in May last year.

PC Jenkins had his nose broken and head deliberately smashed against a patio in a violent assault – and yet still got up to chase after the attacker – during an incident in Leyton in January this year.

PC Jenkins was chasing an assailant who tried to escape through residential gardens after a moped crash.

PC Jenkins found the youth hiding in bushes and told him to come out, but the teenager decided to come out fighting and started to punch the officer in the head.

As the pair struggled, PC Jenkins’ body-worn camera flew off, and he hit his head on the garden’s patio.

It was then that the youth could have made his escape, but he chose instead to deliberately assault the officer again, punching him so hard he broke his nose before he smashed the officer’s head against the concrete.

PC Jenkins still got up to chase the attacker who was eventually arrested by Metropolitan Police colleagues.

PC Outten had his skull fractured and suffered numerous other horrific injuries in a violent machete assault – but still courageously arrested the attacker.

PC Outten had been out on patrol during a night shift in East London in August last year when he stopped a van which was showing as uninsured.

The driver of the van initially stopped the vehicle when he was instructed to do so by PC Outten but decided to drive off as the officer approached.

After a short chase, the van stopped again, but the driver started shouting at PC Outten before he tried to drive off once more.

PC Outten stopped the driver from closing the van door, but that sparked a vicious and violent assault in which the officer was punched twice in the face.

The driver then lunged back into his van and brought a two-foot-long rusty machete which he used to slash at the PC Outten’s head causing deep wounds and spilling blood all over the ground.

Despite suffering six head wounds, a fractured skull, slash wounds, broken fingers and injured tendons, PC Outten deployed his Taser, which after two shots eventually subdued his attacker.

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the nominees from across England and Wales. The actions of these courageous officers provide a small snapshot of the amazing work our colleagues carry out day in and day out.

“As a Police Federation, we wanted to make sure these brave officers received the recognition they deserve in the year their actions were meant to be celebrated. And we look forward to seeing them all in person – and revealing regional and national winners – when the time is right in 2021.”

The National Police Bravery Awards are sponsored by Police Mutual.

John Perks, Chief Executive Officer of Police Mutual, said: “Police Mutual is, as always, proud to be supporting the National Police Bravery Awards in its 25th anniversary year. Despite having to postpone the original ceremony, the officers’ courage has never been forgotten – they all showed commitment to keeping the public safe in the most demanding of circumstances.