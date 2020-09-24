Case failed to attend the Isleworth Crown Court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest

Detectives from the Met’s Economic Crime Unit are appealing for information to locate a man charged with money laundering offences.

Following an intelligence-led operation, James Case, 31, was charged on 15 November 2019 with two money laundering offences occurring in 2017.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 December 2019, where he was committed to Isleworth Crown Court.

Case failed to attend the Isleworth Crown Court hearing on Thursday, 16 January; a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and lightly tanned skin.

Case has links to Walton-on-Thames in Surrey, as well as Margate, Canterbury, Sturry in Kent, Bexley, Lewisham and Eltham in London.

The investigating team wish to speak to anyone who has information about his current whereabouts.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Case is asked to contact police by phoning 101