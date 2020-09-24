Seventeen theft charges have been authorised following numerous reports of items being stolen from a recycling centre in Sittingbourne.

Between 27 August and 20 September 2020 Darren Millward is alleged to have stolen property from the Sittingbourne Household Waste Recycling Centre in Gas Road.

Items taken are reported to include a golf trolley, fishing rods and a hoverboard.

The 48-year-old, of Menin Road, Sittingbourne, has been charged with 17 counts of theft and has been bailed to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 December 2020.