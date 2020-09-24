Two people dead in overnight collisions on the M4 near Swindon

The M4 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between J17 and J18 due to fatal collision that saw two people lose there lives in the early hours of Thursdays morning.

Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene working alongside the emergency services. A full collision investigation is taking place and both carriageway are to remain closed for several more hours.

The M4 has been closed in both directions after two separate collision The first happened at about 1.30 in the morning where a car overturned between Bath and Chippenham, closing the eastbound carriageway. The second, in the same area between junctions 17 and 18, involved three lorries on the westbound carriageway.

Westbound road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion route on road signs. Exit the M4 at J17 and take the first exit from the roundabout onto the A350 and travel approximately 2.5 miles towards Cepen Park North. At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the A350 through two further roundabouts until reaching the roundabout for the A420. Take the third exit from the roundabout onto the A420, follow the A420 for approximately 10 miles through Giddeahall, The Shoe and Marshfield. At the junction with the A46 take the A46 northbound for approximately 3.5 miles, then take the first exit at the roundabout to re-join the M4 to re-join at J18 westbound.

Eastbound road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion route on road signs. Exit the M4 at J18 and take the A46 southbound for approximately 3.5 miles until reaching the roundabout with the A420. Take the first exit onto the A420 eastbound towards Cepen Park North for approximately 10 miles travelling through Marshfield, The Shoe and Giddeahall. Then take the first exit on the roundabout to follow the A350 north for approximately 3.5 miles. Then take the fourth exit on the roundabout to re-join the M4 eastbound at J17.

Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.