Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Sissinghurst.

At around 4.45pm on Wednesday 23 September 2020, a red Ford Fiesta and a blue Nissan Note collided on the A262 Sissinghurst Road. The incident happened close to a junction for Sissinghurst Castle.

Officers and ambulance crews attended and the driver of the Nissan, a 50-year-old man from the local area, was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are urging anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision, or who has dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them. Witnesses can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference AH/DH/82/20. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk