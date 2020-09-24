The officers were on foot patrol when they noticed the rear door of a house which was open. Upon approaching they noticed cannabis plants inside.

Vigilant PCSOs uncovered a cannabis cultivation after becoming suspicious of a property in Chatham.

The officers were on foot patrol in Dale Street on 16 September 2020 when they noticed the rear door of a house which was open.

Upon approaching the property they noticed cannabis plants which were inside.

Police officers from the Local Policing Team then searched the house and found between 50 and 80 small cannabis plants being grown in the basement.

On the ground floor and first floor there were approximately 60 pots which had been cut down showing the remains of cannabis plants and the house was also full of growing equipment including fertilizer and ventilation systems.

The cultivation has since been dismantled and enquiries to establish who has been using the property are ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.