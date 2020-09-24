A man and a woman needed trauma care by ambulance staff after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in the City Centre in the early hours.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received several 999 calls at 3.38am this morning (Thursday) to Holloway Circus Queensway in Birmingham. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived at the scene, they found two pedestrians, a man and a woman, who had reportedly been in collision with a vehicle. The man was in a serious condition and ambulance staff worked together to administer advanced trauma car before conveying him on alert to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

“The woman had sustained serious injuries which required treatment on scene before she was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to the same hospital for further emergency care.”