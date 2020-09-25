The traumatised victim of a violent burglary has urged anyone with information about who was responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident in Heronway, Hutton Mount, which happened a year ago today, on 24 September 2019.

A reward is now being offered by three third parties via Crimestoppers for information leading to the convictions of those responsible.

A woman was at home when at least five men wearing balaclavas broke in and demanded money.

She was hit with a crowbar, had a cleaning product sprayed into her eyes and was threatened.

The victim, now aged 41, suffered serious bruising to her arm and back. The suspects stole two watches – a Rolex Lady-Datejust in Oystersteel yellow gold, and a Breitling Galactic 29 – as well as a jewellery box containing various pieces of expensive jewellery.

Enquiries made by Brentwood CID suggest that at least five people were involved in the burglary and entered the house.

A reward of up to £30,000 is now being offered through the charity Crimestoppers for information given to them exclusively and anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The victim said: “This has had a significant impact on my life – I have been unable to return to work and have been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

“The attack has left me extremely traumatised and has had a profound effect on me.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding this crime to do the right thing and to come forward as these men need to be locked up behind bars so that they don’t this to other people.”

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Stephenson said: “This was a horrific crime that has had a long-lasting emotional impact on the victim and her family.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for this violent crime and continue to do everything we can to find them and bring them to justice.

“Someone will know who they are, and I ask anyone who has any information to do the right thing and contact Crimestoppers.

“Your information, however insignificant you think it may be, could be vital.”

The reward will only qualify for information passed to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111