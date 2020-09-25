Arrests following investigation into the export of stolen vehicles.

Detectives investigating an alleged scheme to export stolen vehicles have made three arrests.

The investigation is linked to the discovery of a Nissan Quashqai on false plates that was located in Sheerness earlier this month.

Officers from Kent Police, working with colleagues from Thames Valley Police executed six search warrants at addresses in the Aylesbury area of Buckinghamshire on Wednesday 23 September 2020.

A number of weapons including a crossbow, knives and an axe, along with drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Arrests

Three people were arrested; a 26-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of drugs; a 21-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and money laundering; and a 51-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and driving without a licence.

All three men, from the Aylesbury area have been released under investigation.