Both officers will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court to answer charges

Two serving officers have been charged with a criminal offence following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

On Friday 3 July 2020, two Metropolitan Police officers were charged as follows:

PC Jack Wood, based at East Area Command Unit, was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Section 47 Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and Common Assault, Section 39 Criminal Justice Act 1988 via postal charge requisition.

PC Archie Payne, based at East Area Command Unit, was charged with Common Assault, Section 39 Criminal Justice Act 1988 via postal charge requisition.

Both officers will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 September 2020.

Both officers are currently on restricted duties.

The Metropolitan Police Service made a referral to the IOPC following the receipt of a complaint from a member of the public who had sustained an injury during an incident with the police officers on Sunday, 5 January 2020.