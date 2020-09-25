Two burglars who tricked their way into the home of an elderly woman in Thanet and stole her handbag as she asked them to leave, have been jailed for over three years each.

Christopher McDonagh and Bradley Thompson took the bag containing cash, bank cards and an engagement ring after distracting the victim away from it as they stood in her Mill Lane home in Margate.

During the evening of Thursday 11 June 2020, the pair had rung the doorbell of the victim’s property, and by pretending to be a visiting relative using the front door intercom, convinced her to let them in.

As they walked into the room, the victim, a woman in her 90s, realised they had lied and told them to leave.

They didn’t immediately leave but caused a disturbance first before walking out. The victim realised afterwards that during the incident her bag had been stolen.

An investigation into the distraction burglary was launched by Kent Police and during CCTV enquiries, local officers were able to identify the two thieves as McDonagh and Thompson.

They were each charged with one count of burglary, which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court.

McDonagh, 43, of William Avenue in Margate, was sentenced on 22 July to three years and four months in prison.

Thompson, 44 and of no fixed address, initially denied the charge before changing his plea. He was jailed for a total of three years and nine months on Tuesday 22 September.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘In court it was heard Thompson and McDonagh had targeted the property due to the victim’s age which is just deplorable.

‘They stole items important to her, both financially and sentimentally valuable. Her engagement ring which she has kept safe for years, is not something that can be replaced.

‘For two men to be able to treat a lone elderly woman like that and steal her belongings, really shows very little decency from the pair. She must have been frightened – understandably – and I hope she feels safer knowing they have been jailed.’