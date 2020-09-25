Iqbal has been jailed for two years and banned from driving for three years. He will have to take an extended re-test to get his licence renewed at the end of his disqualification

A motorist has been jailed for two years for causing death by careless driving after a fatal collision on the A30.

Jawed Iqbal, 57, formerly of Carpenters Court in Basingstoke, was driving a Skoda Superb when the collision happened on January 14 2019.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Justin Reygers, 27, from Basingstoke, had been riding a Yamaha Fazer motorcycle on the A30 at around 5.30am when he was in collision with Iqbal, who was emerging from the Ashmoor Lane junction.

Despite best efforts, Mr Reygers was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Iqbal was today jailed for two years and banned from driving for three years. He will have to take an extended re-test to get his licence renewed at the end of his disqualification.

DC Mark Furse, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Justin Reygers, and I hope that the sentence imposed by the courts provides some closure to them.

“This must serve as a warning to all road users. This case highlights the needs to pay attention on the roads at all times, even when the roads are quiet.

“Please pay particular care to vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, to not do so is not worth the risk and your actions can and do have a lifelong impact on the families, friends and loved ones of those who die as a result.”