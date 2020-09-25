A computer generated image has been released as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Sevenoaks.

Around midday on Wednesday 23 September 2020, a woman was walking along Bradbourne Vale Road when it is reported a man asked her if she could assist him with a child who was ill.

The woman accompanied the man into St John’s Road where a white van was parked with an open side door. The van is described as having a silver coloured tarnished roof rack.

It is alleged the man pushed the woman into the rear of the vehicle before climbing in, closing the door and committing an indecent act in front of her. The victim ran from the scene after the man opened the door.

The suspect is described as being white, aged in his mid-40s, 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build with receding shaved hair and stubble. He was wearing a green and blue T-shirt with a black emblem on the front, baggy faded jeans with a hole in one of the knees and trainers.

Detective Inspector Matt Burdekin of the Tonbridge Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who might recognise the man pictured in the computer generated image or anybody who was in the area at the time of the incident who has not yet spoken to the police.

‘We are also urging motorists who may have been driving through this part of Sevenoaks to check for any dashcam footage which may assist our investigation. In addition we are asking residents to check home security CCTV or doorbell cameras.’

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/170718/20.