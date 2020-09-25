Jail for man guilty of sex offences against child in Tonbridge

A Tonbridge man has been jailed for more than eight years after he was found guilty of multiple sex offences against a child including rape.

Courtney Porter had denied carrying out offences in woodland off Higham Lane last year, but was convicted following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Allegations were first made to Kent Police on 1 December 2019 and Porter was arrested later that day.

Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court, he denied charges of rape and two counts of assault by penetration, claiming any sexual activity was consensual.

Trial

The case went to trial and on Wednesday 23 September 2020, Porter, aged 20, of Trench Road, Tonbridge was convicted by a jury on all three counts.

He was sentenced to eight-and-a-half-years’ imprisonment, of which he must serve two thirds before he can be considered for parole. Porter was also added to the sex offenders’ register, indefinitely.

Leading the investigation was Detective Constable Falconer, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, who said: ‘This was a predatory assault carried out in an isolated area where Porter knew he wouldn’t be disturbed. He has subjected his young victim to a truly harrowing ordeal and no doubt caused immeasurable long term damage and distress.

‘I would like to thank the victim for the tremendous courage they have shown to give evidence and help us ensure Porter is now serving a significant prison sentence.

‘He is clearly a dangerous individual and the streets are certainly a safer place now he is in prison. I hope the sentence will provide some comfort to the victim that at least justice has now been served.’